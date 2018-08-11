Saturday, August 11 , 2018, 9:42 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Jason Dominguez: With Focus on Plastic Straws, Santa Barbara City Council Misses Big Picture

By Jason Dominguez | August 11, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.

Working in East Germany in 1989, shortly before the Berlin Wall came down, I witnessed firsthand disastrous government overreach of authority. Decades later, at a war crimes tribunal, I prosecuted politicians, who, under cover of authority, caused murder, rape, and destruction of communities.

Jason Dominguez Click to view larger
Jason Dominguez

Thankfully, truly evil governments are rare, but all governments occasionally stumble.

While that might seem unrelated, it sets the backdrop to my frustration last month when I missed the opportunity to properly communicate my position on regulation. To be clear, I reject the idea of over-regulation.

At the same time, the Santa Barbara City Council needs to stop clutching at straws and deal with priority problems, and the current “plastic straw debate” is an example.

There’s a sucking sound coming from the City Council lately as it falls down on critical policy issues:

» It has been unable to deal with the mentally ill and the addicts living on our sidewalks and in our parks.

» It hasn’t addressed the out-of-control development that is causing traffic problems and parking issues, without providing workforce housing or reducing people’s commutes.

» It is unable to rein in soaring water, trash and waste-water rates.

» It is missing how to revitalize State Street.

» It is missing serious policy decisions about utilities, forest management and preventing wildfires.

» We were a leader in the green movement yet have fallen behind as an incubator in green businesses.

One of my degrees is in environmental law. With the current plastic straw debate, will banning plastic stirrers reduce waste in the ocean when we’re adding thousands of new trash producers to town and filling the landfill that much faster?

My concern is that it’s now harder than ever for nurses, teachers, firefighters, and restaurant and hotel workers to find housing. Many more are forced to live — and drive in from — out of town, which increases air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, not to mention decreasing time spent with families.

I spent much of my first term fighting the out-of-control developments around town, which are failing to produce the benefits expected. With new studios renting at $1,900 a month, they’re not producing affordable housing, just more traffic and air pollution. Where is the outcry?

With these straws in the wind, the City Council is absolved of its failure to clarify priorities. Did you know that Santa Barbara trash rate increases will be going through the roof? Why? We were recently paying $87 per ton to dispose of trash at the Tajiguas Landfill. A vendor for a landfill extension bid on a proposal offered at under $100 per ton.

Now, our cost has increased to an estimated $170-180 per ton, a significant jump since just May. This is going to cost ratepayers $100 million to $200 million, at least a $12 to $15 increase per month when it’s all said and done — more than a 25 percent increase.

Rates will likely increase yet again during construction, raising the monthly trash bill yet again. The initial contract was for 22 years of a landfill. Now we are only getting 15 years or less, despite the skyrocketing rates. And in 15 years, when that landfill is full, we’re going to have to start over again somewhere else.

This project failed to include much-needed efforts to reduce the waste stream and the vendor won’t guarantee that it can sell the compost or recyclables that it promises will keep rates down. If it can’t, we will be sucking on an empty cup.

The City Council’s unwillingness to recognize this kicks the can down the road. Both the Community Environmental Council and the Gaviota Coast Conservancy raised serious concerns. Particularly hard hit will be working families in the service economy. Like all, they already are enduring soaring water rate increases because of the drought.

State Street is another neglected issue. The city hasn’t dealt with a flood of vacancies or successfully replaced Macy’s. We missed the opportunity to have a community meeting to discuss the vision for it and for tomorrow’s downtown. The perception that new businesses are difficult to get up and running quickly, which discourages investment around town, exists.

While it is very important that we protect the environment, we have to take care of the critical issues I mentioned above immediately. The impacts to the local environment and economy by not fixing these problems are sobering. Of all these issues, which will be the one to break the camel’s back?

Jason Dominguez is a Santa Barbara city councilman. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 