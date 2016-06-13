Jason Fowle Promoted to Head Football Coach at San Marcos

Jason Fowle, the junior varsity football coach at San Marcos the last two years, has been promoted to the varsity head coaching job, athletic director Abe Jahadhmy announced Monday.

Fowle replaces Anthony Linebaugh, who stepped down and left San Marcos after four years because of family reasons. He returned to northern California.

Fowle was the defensive coordinator on the varsity last season.

"It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to be the coach of the San Marcos football program." said Fowle in a statement.

"We are extremely grateful to get a coach of his caliber to run our program,” Jahadhmy said. “He is so passionate about football and it shows in his players’ enthusiasm."

Fowle has been coaching football in Santa Barbara since 2003. He was the quarterback coach and offensive coordinator at SBCC from 2003 to 2006 and coached wide receivers, defensive backs, special teams and held the position of assistant head coach for the Vaqueros from 2006-2012.

Fowle is 1994 graduate of Petaluma High. He played quarterback and wide receiver at Santa Rosa JC (1995-96) and Cal Lutheran (1996-99) and worked as a graduate assistant at Humboldt State (2002-03) before coming to Santa Barbara.

