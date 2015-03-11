Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:19 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jason Janzen Joins Palius + O’Kelley CPA Firm in Santa Barbara

By Bradley Mansfield for Palius + O’Kelley | March 11, 2015 | 4:30 p.m.

Janzen
Jason Janzen

Palius + O’Kelley, a Santa Barbara-based business-only CPA firm, is pleased to announce the addition of business tax expert Jason Janzen, CPA, to its growing team.

Janzen has been in the Santa Barbara area since 2001 and has for more than two decades advised businesses of all sizes. His experience includes consultation in the arenas of owner/officer compensation (including stock options), corporate and LLC reorganizations, accounting for foreign tax matters and navigating tax audits.

Janzen is qualified to advise clients on all phases of the business life-cycle from the best structure for a new entity, to strategies for maximizing returns during the “mid-life” of the entity, to the ultimate sale or restructuring of the company. Fields served include high-tech, construction, real estate, restaurant, mining and a variety of others.

He has been an active part of community boards, including The Mental Wellness Center and Friendship Manor. He is a past president for the local chapter of the California Society of CPAs and serves on the Statewide Finance Committee. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Principa Consulting Network.

Janzen graduated from Emporia State University in 1994 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. He earned his CPA certificate in 1995.

Palius + O’Kelley is headed by Maeda Palius and Michael O'Kelley, who have been working together since 1993. The nine-person firm offers an extensive list of proactive, client–centered services in addition to traditional CPA firm offerings such as tax and financial statements. Some of the services rendered include: preparation of monthly, periodic or annual reports and full-service accounting.

— Bradley Mansfield represents Palius + O’Kelley.

