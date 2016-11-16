Jason Janzen Named Partner at Palius + O’Kelley

Palius + O'Kelley has announced the promotion of Jason Janzen to partner.

Janzen has been a CPA at the firm since 2014. His specialties include mergers and acquisitions, real estate consultation on joint ownership of property, owner/officer compensation including stock options, corporate and LLC reorganizations, accounting for foreign tax matters, and navigating tax audits.

Janzen has two decades of experience and has guided businesses at all stages of their development including structuring new entities, maximizing returns during the mid-life of a business, and helping owners prepare for the ultimate sale or restructuring of their business.

He has served on local community boards including the Mental Wellness Center and Friendship Manor. He is a past president of the local chapter of the California Society of CPAs and currently serves on the Statewide Finance Committee. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Principa Consulting Network.

Janzen graduated from Emporia State University in Kansas in 1994 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. He earned his CPA certificate in 1995.

Also joining Palius + O'Kelley is is Shelley Hutcheson, as executive assistant. Hutcheson comes to the firm from the Deckers tax department. Prior to that, she had 10 years of experience with other local CPA firms. She will be instrumental in facilitating client communications and implementing processes and procedures.

— Maeda Palius for Palius + O'Kelley.