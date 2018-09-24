Jason Kaufman Promoted at American Riviera Bank, Montecito

American Riviera Bank has announced that Jason Kaufman has been promoted to service manager at the bank’s Montecito branch. Kaufman has been with American Riviera Bank since October 2016.

He previously served as the client relationship manager and as a financial services representative for the bank at the downtown Santa Barbara office. His new position will allow Kaufman to continue to expand on his six years of management experience.

Kaufman started his career in banking in Santa Barbara 10 years ago as a teller and has worked his way up in the industry while working as a personal banker and other similar positions at various financial institutions. He has experience with loans, lines of credit and other unique bank products.

A fourth-generation native of Santa Barbara, Kaufman graduated from San Marcos High School in 2005.

“I’m excited to work closely with the Montecito community by continuing to provide the highest level of service they have come to expect from American Riviera Bank,” he said. “I am also looking forward to being involved in the community and growing the bank’s visibility.”

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank with area branches at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara; 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; 5880 Calle Real, Goleta; and1601 Spring St., Paso Robles.

Kaufman can be reached at [email protected] or 805-730-7869. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.



— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.