Jason Peterson, Allie Jones Lead San Marcos at Don Green Invitational

Track & Field

Two returning state meet qualifiers led San Marcos to a good day at the Don Green Invitational track & field meet on Saturday at Moorpark High.

Jason Peterson ran a 2:01 in the 800 meters to lead the Royals' 4x800 relay to first place. He was joined on the team by David Dinklage, Dominic Pugliano and Kyle Reinschild.

Allie Jones, a state meet finalist in the 100 hurdles and a Stanford signee, won the 100 hurdles on Saturday in 14.1 She also ran on the 4x100 relay team that took fifth place. Sydney Hess, Taylor Hantgin and Quiana Roderick were the other team members.

Jadyn Mata took second in the boys high jump at 6-2 and was third in the long jump with a mark of 20-3.

Sam Winner cleared 12 feet to take fourth in the boys pole vault and the girls 4x1

In other events, Drew Klassen threw 143-4 in the discus and Abigail Gularte threw 30-9.5 in the girls shot put.

"San Marcos had a quality showing at our first invitational of the year," coach Marilyn Hantgin said. "Despite the weather, the Royals performed very well. I am happy with the effort our kids have been showing in practice and to see them compete was encouraging. I'm looking forward to our next meet at Ventura next Saturday."



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.