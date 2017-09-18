Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:21 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Jason Peterson, Caylin Zimmerman Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 18, 2017 | 3:57 p.m.

A scorching run by Jason Peterson of the San Marcos cross country team and a stellar volleyball performance by Laguna Blanca’s Caylin Zimmerman in a tournament earned them Athlete of the Week honors on Monday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Peterson won the first Channel League Meet of the season and led the Royals to an upset of Ventura, the No. 2 team in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 rankings.

Caylin Zimmerman, Laguna Blanca volleyball.
Caylin Zimmerman, Laguna Blanca volleyball.
Jason Peterson, San Marcos cross country
Jason Peterson, San Marcos cross country

Peterson, who qualified for the CIF State Track & Field Championships in the 800 meters last spring, won the cross country race on the Dos Pueblos High 3-mile on-campus course in 15 minutes, 49.31 seconds. He finished 10 seconds ahead of the second-place runner from Ventura.

Zimmerman pounded 72 kills had 89 digs and four service aces for Laguna Blanca at the two-day Camarillo Tournament. Her outstanding play helped the Owls reach the championship, where they lost a one-game final against Orange County’s Woodbridge. 

She also played big in Laguna Blanca’s three-set sweep against San Marcos earlier in the week, recording nine kills and 19 digs.

The female athletes who were named honorable mention include Gabby Minier (Dos Pueblos golf), the team of Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden (Dos Pueblos tennis) and Taylor Beckman (Westmont volleyball).

The male athletes recognized as honorable mention were Justin Padilla (Dos Pueblos football), Jack Luckhurst (Bishop Diego football), John Harris (Bishop Diego football), Manny Nwosu (SBCC football) and Ethan Parrish (Dos Pueblos water polo).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

