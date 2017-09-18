Jason Peterson, Caylin Zimmerman Honored as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

A scorching run by Jason Peterson of the San Marcos cross country team and a stellar volleyball performance by Laguna Blanca’s Caylin Zimmerman in a tournament earned them Athlete of the Week honors on Monday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Peterson won the first Channel League Meet of the season and led the Royals to an upset of Ventura, the No. 2 team in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 rankings.

Peterson, who qualified for the CIF State Track & Field Championships in the 800 meters last spring, won the cross country race on the Dos Pueblos High 3-mile on-campus course in 15 minutes, 49.31 seconds. He finished 10 seconds ahead of the second-place runner from Ventura.

Zimmerman pounded 72 kills had 89 digs and four service aces for Laguna Blanca at the two-day Camarillo Tournament. Her outstanding play helped the Owls reach the championship, where they lost a one-game final against Orange County’s Woodbridge.

She also played big in Laguna Blanca’s three-set sweep against San Marcos earlier in the week, recording nine kills and 19 digs.

The female athletes who were named honorable mention include Gabby Minier (Dos Pueblos golf), the team of Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden (Dos Pueblos tennis) and Taylor Beckman (Westmont volleyball).

The male athletes recognized as honorable mention were Justin Padilla (Dos Pueblos football), Jack Luckhurst (Bishop Diego football), John Harris (Bishop Diego football), Manny Nwosu (SBCC football) and Ethan Parrish (Dos Pueblos water polo).

