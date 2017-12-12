Jason Teng, Ethan Parrish of Dos Pueblos Named All-CIF in Water Polo

Water Polo

Senior Jason Teng and sophomore Ethan Parrish of Dos Pueblos have been named to the All-CIF Boys Water Polo Team in Division 3.

The duo led the Chargers to a 25-8 record, the Channel League title and to the Division 3 final, where they finished runners-up to La Serna (9-7).

Teng was DP’s leader in the pool. He scored the biggest goal of the season, hitting a game-winning shot just before the buzzer to beat Los Alamitos in the CIF quarterfinals and advance the Chargers to the final four.

Parrish was DP’s leading goal scorer and a force to be reckoned with anywhere in the pool. In the semifinals, he scored six goals to help rally the Chargers from a 4-0 deficit to a 13-7 victory over Servite.

