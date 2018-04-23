Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:35 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 
Jason Teng, Ryann Neushul Lead Dos Pueblos Swim Teams

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 23, 2018 | 7:49 p.m.

Ryann Neushul led a Dos Pueblos sweep in the girls 200 individual medley and won the 100 freestyle, while Jason Teng doubled in the 100 and 200 freestyle events for the Charger boys in a swimming dual meet against San Luis Obispo on Monday.

In the team scores, the boys swam to a 90-90 tie while the DP girls prevailed 92-91.

Neushul went 2:16.55 in the 200 IM, Andrea Bish finished second and Brittney Gamble third. Neushul's 100 free time was 56.07.

Bish won the 500 free (5:20.77) and Gamble took second. Sabina Shackelford captured the 50 free in 26.9, Daniela Castleberg clocked 2:02.50 to win the 200 free and Ashley Findlay went 1:12.58 for first in the 100 breast.

The team of Shackelford, Ashley Findlay, Bish and Neushul won the 400 free relay in 3:49.71

The boys took the 400 free and 200 medley relays. The 400 team of Connor Goede, Greg Robinson, Kyle Faison and Teng went 3:23.27. The 200 medley quartet of Jack McKenna, Faison, Robinson, Andrew Bresk clocked 1:45.84.

Teng went 49.31 in the 100 free and 1:49.88 in the 200 free.  Faison went 1:04.60 to win the 100 breast and Alex Kanard captured the 200 IM in 2:12.73.

The Chargers swim against Ventura at home on Friday.

