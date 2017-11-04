Jason Teng’s Last-Second Goal Puts Dos Pueblos Water Polo in CIF Semifinals

Water Polo

In an epic finish, Jason Teng scored the game-winning goal just before the final buzzer, lifting Dos Pueblos to a stunning 12-11 win over fourth-seeded Los Alamitos in a CIF-SS Division 3 boys water polo quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday at Ocean View High in Huntington Beach.

Teng busted down the middle of the pool after DP took over possession. The ball was passed to Sammy Arshadi on the left side at mid-pool and the freshman hit Teng with a perfect pass about 12 meters out. The unguarded senior caught the ball, turned and fired a shot past the outstretched arm of the Los Alamitos goalkeeper to put the Chargers into the semifinals on Wednesday. They'll play Servite at the Woollett Aquatics Center.

Dos Pueblos (23-7) scored three goals in the last 30 seconds to pull out the amazing victory.

"It was unbelievavble," said DP coach Connor Levoff. "We had a timeout with 47 seconds to go and we missed a shot and got a rebound and Ethan Parrish ended up scoring on an outside shot with 30 to go. That put us down by one."

Levoff then pulled goalie Angus Goodner to bring on another attacker. The Chargers got the ball back and Arshadi delivered another brilliant pass to Matt Binckley who scored to tie the score at 11-11.

Los Alamitos called time out to set up a play, but the Griffins turned the ball over to the Chargers.

Teng's great swim on the counter was a huge part of the winning goal.

"I don't even know how he made it there in time," Levoff said. "I was so focused on what was going on around the goal that I didn't realize. Then Sammy made two brilliant unselfish plays. The one he threw to Binckley was even better. I was so impressed by what he did."

Levoff couldn't say enough about Teng.

"Teng is the most important guy on our team," he said. "Ethan scores a lot, Sammy is critical. What Teng does like pushing from end to end is critical.

"I heard (Golden State Warriors coach) Steve Kerr in an interview talk about one of the guys on the Warriors being a force multiplier, and that is exactly what Teng is. He makes everybody so much better because of the work he does on and off the ball. He's a phenomenal leader. I'm so happy he was in that place to score that goal. I think anybody who was there would put that away but it was very appropriate for him to put that goal away for us."

Parrish led the Chargers with six goals.

"A few of them were like riduculous," Levoff said. "It was a pretty good team effort."

Levoff was still shaking his head long after the win.

"There's not a lot of things that surprise at this point," he said. "This was like a jaw-dropping finish."