Swimming

Jason Teng’s Two Wins Propel Dos Pueblos Boys to Swim Victory Over Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 21, 2017 | 7:56 p.m.

Jason Teng came from behind to win the 100 freestyle and captured the 200 free, leading the Dos Pueblos boys swim team to a 94-91 Channel League dual meet in over Ventura on Friday.

Ventura won the girls meet, 107-73.

Teng overcame two Ventura swimmers in the 100 free and won in 49.76, beating Derek Edison by two-tenths of a second. His winning time in the 200 free was 1:49.94.

"Jason Teng was on fire today," DP coach Kendall Kuga said. "He swam lights out."

Ben Cable won the 50 free in 22.31 and place second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.30

DP's dominated the distance event as Eric Lindheim-Mars won the 500 free in 5:08.20, Taylor Locke took second and Stephen Taylor finished third.

The Chargers' 200 free relay of Teng, Dylan Elliott, Ethan Parrish and Cable won in 1:33.37.

"All the boys knew this would be a close meet and they would have to out touch a Ventura swimmer every chance they got in order to win. And they did it," said Kuga. "We are looking forward to league (finals) and seeing some exciting races."

In diving, Nils Brown took first place with 172 points, Wyatt Taylor was third and Adrien Abbud fourth.

For the girls, junior Dani Castleberg won the 200 free and freshman Anna Cable took second. Cassie Barkhorn posted a CIF automatic time in winning the 200 IM and she later won the 500 free. Olivia Kistler took second in the 500. 

Barkhorn, Cable, Clare Grim and Kayla Peacock captured the 200 freestyle relay.

 

