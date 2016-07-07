Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:07 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Jason W. Wansor Joins Law Firm of Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP

By Ed Seaman for Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP | July 7, 2016 | 10:45 a.m.
Jason Wansor Click to view larger
Jason Wansor (Courtesy photo)

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP is pleased to announce that Jason Wansor has joined the firm, effective July 1, 2016.

Wansor is an accomplished civil litigator, and his practice focuses on personal injury, real estate, land use, hospitality, products liability, business torts, construction and will and trust contests.

Wansor’s analytical strengths allow for the accurate assessment of potential exposure and liability and the creation and implementation of sophisticated litigation strategies.

His strategic sense and writing abilities lead to successful results, whether by keen negotiation or motions leading to the disposition of cases.

Prior to joining Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP, Wansor worked as a litigation partner at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, LLP, where he defended Fortune 500 companies, insurance conglomerates and ultra-high net worth families from a variety of plaintiff-based attacks and actions.

His track record includes the successful defense of large restaurant chains from food poisoning and premises liability actions; major hotels, senior living communities and commercial shopping centers from wrongful death actions and trip, slip and fall claims; residential and commercial property owners from a variety of actions; and all types of construction trades from personal injury, construction defect and products liability claims.

Wansor compliments Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP with his sophisticated litigation expertise, where the firm’s clients are skillfully and efficiently served.

He emphasizes the importance of frequently communicating directly with his clients, keeping them informed on all issues and providing comprehensive liability evaluations after any significant development.

Wansor earned his J.D. from the University of Pepperdine School of Law. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

— Ed Seaman represents Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell, LLP.

 
