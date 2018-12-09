Jasper Johnson Provides Spark for Santa Barbara in Third-Place Win at Bob Hawking Classic

Boys Basketball

Jasper Johnson scored a season-high 19 points, and Santa Barbara High defeated Royal 64-50 to take third place at the Bob Hawking Classic in Simi Valley on Saturday, improving to 7-1 on the season.

"Jasper Johnson was instrumental in giving us some energy and getting us going," Dons assistant Joe Bregante said.

Sant Barbara got off the slow and sloppy start but played with more intensity in the second half to turn the game around.

Jackson Gonzalez and Bryce Warrecker each scored 11 points and Jackson Gonzalez and Stephen Davis added nine points apiece.

"Jackson Gonzales made several key plays, giving us a much-needed lift," Bregante said. "Jackson Hamilton did a good job defensively and attacked the rebounds, especially the second half."