Jasper Kadlec Puts On A Show in Santa Ynez Rout

Football

Jasper Kadlec was a one-man wrecking crew for the Santa Ynez football team Friday night at Cabrillo.

The wide receiver scored on an end-around run and caught three touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Bennett Redell, powering the Pirates to a 42-8 victory in a Channel League game.

Santa Ynez improves to 2-1 in league and 5-3 overall. Cabrillo is winless at 0-3 and 0-8.

Kadlec’s end-around play gave the Pirates a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

He combined with Redell for two scores in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead. The Pirates blocked a Cabrillo field-goal attempt and scored shortly after to go up 28-0,

Kadlec caught his third TD pass from Redell for a 35-0 halftime advantage.

Tim Fisher’s 27-yard touchdown run made it 42-0 in the fourth quarter.