Jasper Mallard Joins Team of Retirement Plan Specialists at HUB International

HUB International Investment Services has announced the addition of Jasper Mallard as a retirement plan specialist in their local Santa Barbara office.

Mallard will primarily serve the tri-county area and be responsible for advising HUB's current and future clients on investment and retirement services available through HUB, such as 401(k), 403(b) and other investment related programs.

Prior to joining HUB, Mallard functioned as an independent financial advisor and also worked at a real estate investment firm.

He is licensed as a general securities representative, FINRA Series 7; uniform securities agent, FINRA Series 66; and a California life agent, including long-term care insurance, variable contracts and annuities.

“We’re looking forward to making 2016 a great year with Jasper’s retirement planning expertise. I know our clients will be well served,” said HUB Certified Insurance Counselor Stan Darrow.

Mallard holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of San Diego, where he participated in rowing on the USD Men’s intercollegiate crew, NCAA Division I.

Mallard may be reached at 805.879.9588 or [email protected].

For more information on HUB International Investment Services Inc., visit www.hubinternational.com.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing HUB International Investment Services.