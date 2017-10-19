Javier Abrego Has Huge Game for Laguna Blanca in 78-12 Rout

Football

Javier Abrego made the most of his final regular season home football game for the Laguna Blanca Owls.

The senior threw for a touchdown, ran for one, returned a kickoff for a score and took an interception 80 yards to the house in a 78-12 eight-man football victory over Milken Community on Thursday afternoon at Laguna Blanca.

Abrego started a 46-point scoring eruption in the first quarter on the first play from scrimmage. He took the ball on a reverse and fired it to Laird Fowler for a 65-yard touchdown play.

After quarterback Ty Trosky's 22-yard scoring pass to Wells Fowler and a 4-yard run, Abrego bolted for a 30-yard run to put the Owls ahead 24-0.

Milken got on the board on a 70-yard TD pass from quarterback Daniel Schrager to Gavin Lieberman to make it 24-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Abrego took it back 72 yards for a score. The two-point conversion put the Owls head 32-6 at 6:19 of the first quarter.

Trosky threw 40 yards to Wells Fowler for the fifth TD of the quarter and he ran 46 yards for another score before the quarter ended.

At 46-6, the game went to a running clock in the second quarter.

Josh Baron had a 15-yard TD run and 2-point conversion to start the second quarter and Abrego intercepted a Milken pass in the end zone and returned 80 yards for another score, raising the lead to 62-6.

Furukawa and Merrick Hahn score Laguna's last two TDs on runs of 3 and 20 yards, respectively.

The Owls have a bye next and will wait till Monday, Oct. 30 to see if they are picked as an at-large team for the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.