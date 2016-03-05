Javier Palomino Palomino of Lompoc, 1944-2016

Posted on March 5, 2016 | 12:24 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Javier Palomino Palomino, 72 years old, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 27, 2016, in Lompoc, Calif.

He was born to Leon Palomino Gonzales and Maria Palomino Palomino in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico.

He is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 51 years Martha Camarena Palomino; children Martha Casiano (Jerry), Margaret Mannka (Rodger), Hector Palomino (Regina), Sandra Austin (Duane) and Vivian Grant (Mike); 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Javier began working as a baker, his life-long passion, at the age of 19, working fro Pan Bimbo in Guadalajara for five years. He then migrated to Solvang, Calif., where he worked for 18 years at Birkholm’s Bakery to give his family a better life.

He was a hard worker and made sure his family was always well taken care of.

He and his family moved away to Gustine and Santa Nella, Calif., for 12 years and then moved back to Lompoc to work for Vons, where he worked until his retirement in 2015 to spend time with and take care of his wife.

He was also a big fan of the 49ers and of the Mexican soccer team Chivas.

Gone but not forgotten, you will always live in our hearts forever. You will also be missed by lots of family, friends and co-workers.

Rosary services will be held Thursday, March, 10, 2016, at 7 p.m., followed by the memorial services Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. at the Queens of Angels Church in Lompoc.

Contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

