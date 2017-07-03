Javier Quezada Joins Community West Bank

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, has announced Javier Avila Quezada has joined the bank

Quezada is vice president/community banking manager, with an office at Community West Bank’s Goleta branch, 5827 Hollister Ave.

“Javier has the leadership and local branch management experience that will make him successful at Community West Bank,” said Bill Filippin, executive vice president/chief banking officer.

“Our Goleta branch was the first office we opened back in 1989, and Javier is well known and well respected throughout the Goleta community," Filippin said.

Prior to joining Community West Bank, Quezada served as relationship manager and branch manager at Montecito Bank & Trust in Goleta. He attended Santa Barbara City College and Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo.

Quezada is active in the community, serving as past president of the Page Youth Center, finance chair for the Goleta Lemon Festival, and board member of the San Marcos High School Royal Pride Foundation.

He's also served as a board member of the Santa Barbara-Ventura Counties Dental Care Foundation.

“Javier is a highly experienced banker with a deep commitment to community banking and the customer service our clients look for,” said Brian Schwabecher, senior vice president and regional market manager.

“We are happy to have him join us and excited to see his team’s positive impact on the Goleta community,” Schwabecher said.

For more information, visit www.CommunityWestBank.com.

— Martin E. Plourd for Community West Bank.