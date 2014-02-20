Jay Carlander, Jacqueline Kurta Join Board of New Beginnings Counseling Center

New Beginnings Counseling Center is pleased welcome Jay Carlander and Jacqueline Kurta to its Board of Directors.

Carlander was born in Ohio but moved around the Midwest before moving to Santa Barbara at age 12. He attended Santa Barbara Junior High, Santa Barbara High and UCSB, where he earned a doctorate in U.S. history. He has taught history at UCSB, Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md., and at Santa Barbara City College.

He has conducted research at archives throughout the United States and has a published scholarship in academic journals.

Carlander also has experience in development in the social sector and is committed to organizations that promote social and economic justice, educational access, educational excellence and support for those facing physical and mental health challenges.

Kurta is a licensed marriage and family therapist specializing in work with adolescents, college-age young adults and families, particularly focused on challenges involving alcohol, drug and other addictive behaviors.

She is the director of the UC Santa Barbara Alcohol and Drug Program and maintains a private practice in Santa Barbara. She provides clinical supervision services for Casa Serena, a Santa Barbara residential treatment program for women, and also serves as adjunct faculty for Antioch University's Santa Barbara campus.

Kurta has a bachelor of arts degree in English from Tufts University in Boston, a master of arts degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University in Santa Barbara and a PsyD in marriage and family therapy from Ryokan College in Los Angeles.

She was awarded Outstanding Chapter Leader for the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists in 2009 while serving as co-president of the CAMFT Santa Barbara Chapter. She has also been a guest lecturer for Pacifica Graduate Institute, offering presentations on crisis management and response for the clinical and counseling programs.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is dedicated to the most vulnerable members of the community, offering profoundly needed counseling, shelter and support services. Available at very low cost, the first class community clinic and outreach programs ensure that resources and services are accessible to those who need them most.

For more information, call 805.963.7777 or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.