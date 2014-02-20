Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Jay Carlander, Jacqueline Kurta Join Board of New Beginnings Counseling Center

By Flannery Hill for New Beginnings Counseling Center | February 20, 2014 | 2:15 p.m.

Jay Carlander
Jay Carlander

New Beginnings Counseling Center is pleased welcome Jay Carlander and Jacqueline Kurta to its Board of Directors.

Carlander was born in Ohio but moved around the Midwest before moving to Santa Barbara at age 12. He attended Santa Barbara Junior High, Santa Barbara High and UCSB, where he earned a doctorate in U.S. history. He has taught history at UCSB, Salisbury University in Salisbury, Md., and at Santa Barbara City College.

He has conducted research at archives throughout the United States and has a published scholarship in academic journals.

Carlander also has experience in development in the social sector and is committed to organizations that promote social and economic justice, educational access, educational excellence and support for those facing physical and mental health challenges.

Kurta is a licensed marriage and family therapist specializing in work with adolescents, college-age young adults and families, particularly focused on challenges involving alcohol, drug and other addictive behaviors.

She is the director of the UC Santa Barbara Alcohol and Drug Program and maintains a private practice in Santa Barbara. She provides clinical supervision services for Casa Serena, a Santa Barbara residential treatment program for women, and also serves as adjunct faculty for Antioch University's Santa Barbara campus.

Kurta has a bachelor of arts degree in English from Tufts University in Boston, a master of arts degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University in Santa Barbara and a PsyD in marriage and family therapy from Ryokan College in Los Angeles.

Jacqueline Kurta
Jacqueline Kurta

She was awarded Outstanding Chapter Leader for the California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists in 2009 while serving as co-president of the CAMFT Santa Barbara Chapter. She has also been a guest lecturer for Pacifica Graduate Institute, offering presentations on crisis management and response for the clinical and counseling programs.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is dedicated to the most vulnerable members of the community, offering profoundly needed counseling, shelter and support services. Available at very low cost, the first class community clinic and outreach programs ensure that resources and services are accessible to those who need them most.

For more information, call 805.963.7777 or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 