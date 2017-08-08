Jay Higgins Announces Candidacy for Santa Barbara City Council 4th District

Jay Higgins, a certified land use planner, current chair of the Santa Barbara Planning Commission and 25-year Santa Barbara resident has announced his intention to run for City Council in Santa Barbara’s first Fourth District election this fall.

After speaking to a crowd of supporters downtown just before noon, he filed his nomination papers and candidate statement at City Hall.

“While our colorful history, extraordinary location and unique character give us many advantages, we face serious challenges to the livability and fiscal stability of our community,”

Higgins said.

“And what I’ve seen recently is that our collective vision and fundamentals have blurred, impacting our families, neighborhoods, businesses and civic nature. I’m concerned, but I’m also optimistic and confident that the solutions exist. In running for City Council, it is with hope that my set of skills could enhance the debates, fostering more informed decisions and bolder leadership.”

Higgins is veteran local land-use planner, who currently serves as chair of the city Planning Commission, where he applies his professional but independent expertise, un-tethered from the

political parties.

His voting record centers on protecting neighborhoods, creating aesthetically valuable housing and cutting red tape at City Hall. He is also known for having spearheaded and

hosted the Santa Barbara Citizens Planning Academy, an eight-week free course that is led by a team of local experts that teach citizens of Santa Barbara about our history, character, planning

and environmental leadership.

A resident of the Fourth District from the San Roque neighborhood, he is a UCSB environmental studies graduate and a married father with two children in local public schools.

Higgins believes that Santa Barbara is already experiencing negative results from tough decisions too long ignored. Basic infrastructure – water, streets, sidewalks, schools, landmarks –

are crumbling, and need longer term commitment to vision.

Housing has become unaffordable to most people, and fine balance between new development and historic preservation requires some deep conversations. Moreover, Highway 101’s improvements are moving too slowly, and State Street’s vibrancy and local flavor is sliding into vacancy and chain stores.

The Fourth District is large, spanning the northern boundary of Santa Barbara, and including the neighborhoods of San Roque, the Upper East, the Riviera, Sycamore Canyon and Coast Village

Road.

Higgins has already begun walking door to door, stating, “Clearly, my priorities within the District will be to protect neighborhood integrity and historical resources, maintain support for

fire and emergency evacuation plans, and encourage policies that help merchants prosper.

“Our city has a rich tradition of community leaders coming together to overcome significant challenges. The rebuilding of Santa Barbara after the (1925) earthquake still shapes our skyline,

and today, I believe our city faces a similar critical moment. Coupled with vision, I believe I can apply sound metrics and fundamental approaches to addressing Santa Barbara’s current

challenges. We must take decisive action now to shape and protect the future we want for our kids, or we risk losing some of what we cherish about this city.”

Endorsements

“At a time when housing, land use issues and water are top priorities, Jay's presence on council would bring much needed expertise in those areas. As a planning commissioner, businessman

and father, he is truly invested in this community, and I'd be honored to have him as a colleague on council.” – Randy Rowse, City Councilman and restaurateur

“Jay’s outstanding performance on the Planning Commission has demonstrated to me why he would make a great City Councilman. He is very knowledgeable of the issues and regulations we

deal with in the City, exhibits logical and focused thoughts on each issue and is consistently polite and friendly to all. With his no-nonsense and common-sense approach to City issues there is no

doubt that he would make an excellent City Councilman.” – Addison Thompson, Planning Commissioner and Fourth District resident

“Jay’s leadership in creating the Santa Barbara Citizens Planning Academy is an example of his talent and dedication to our community. Equally important, he’s the rare candidate with

children still in local schools. That ground-level vantage of how families actually live in our town is something often missing on the City Council. So, Jay brings depth of professional experience

and a much-needed family perspective.” – Suzanne Elledge, land use planner, business owner and Fourth District resident

“As a trustee of the Natural History Museum I fought hard to raise money for, and lead, the Museum's Centennial Campaign renovation plans. Jay's was a voice of reason on the Planning

Commission and, without him, I don't know if we would have been able to move forward with our plans. He’s definitely the right fit for City Council.” – Palmer Jackson, Jr., trustee for the Ann Jackson Family Foundation

“What Jay brings to the City Council is a small business and family perspective...something we need more of from our council. Our business is in the Fourth District, and we’d be relieved to know he’s there for us. When it comes to what businesses need from city hall, he ‘gets’ it.” – Christine and Dave Dawson, owners of San Roque Pet Hospital and Fourth District residents

“I am fully endorsing Jay Higgins for the Fourth District representative on City Council. His background on the Planning Commission and education in Environmental Studies uniquely equip

him to have a designer’s eye on the revitalization of downtown, as well as continuing to move Santa Barbara toward a sustainable future. Thank you, Jay, for making the commitment to use

your talents to better our community!” – Paul Porier, AIA and Fourth District resident

“If there's any candidate who truly understands the fine balance between planning and development that makes Santa Barbara so special, it's Jay Higgins.” – Brian Cearnal, AIA, LEED AP