Jay Higgins to Lead Architectural Walking Tour of El Pueblo Viejo

Join land-use planner Jay Higgins, chairman of the Santa Barbara Planning Commission and a candidate to represent the City Council’s Fourth District, and respected architects Brian Cearnal, Bill Mahan and Christine Pierron on an Architectural History Walking Tour of El Pueblo Viejo on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Historic preservation is fundamental to Santa Barbara’s fabric and critical to our architectural development. You’re invited to take a tour of our core historic district, El Pueblo Viejo. Your docents include Higgins’ fellow planning commissioners, Mike Jordan and Lesley Wiscomb.

Stops along the way include Casa Covarrubias, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara, the old Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens, Meridian Studios, ​Oreña Adobe, the post office, the Santa Barbara News-Press building and more.

All are welcome to join the tour.

The walkabout begins at 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Paradise Café, 702 Anacapa St. Participants will walk for about 90 minutes in a loop around the Presidio area, finishing at Villa Wine Bar & Kitchen for refreshments.

The tour costs just $10 per person, and the proceeds will benefit the Jay Higgins for Fourth District City Council 2017 campaign.

RSVP to [email protected].

Click here for more information about the Jay Higgins for Fourth District City Council 2017 campaign. Click here to make an online donation.