Track & Field

Jaydn Mata, Allie Jones Lead San Marcos Track Teams Past Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 19, 2018 | 9:20 p.m.

Allie Jones set a season best in the shot put and Jaydn Mata cleared a personal best of 6-6 in the high jump for San Marcos in a Channel League dual meet sweep over Buena on Thursday. The Royals won the girls meet 99-31 and the boys competition 83-52.

Jones threw the shot 36-06 to take first place in the event. She also won the 100 hurdles in 14.43, the high jump at 5-3 and 200 meters in 25.92.

Kaela Cleary took the 800 meters (2:16.95) and Maddy Funk won the 3200 (11:53).

In the sprints, Annabelle Tiller was second in the 100 (13.26) and in the 200 (26.71). Jenny Nnoli won the 400 and the long jump.

For the boys, Mata had a big day, winning the long jump at 21-02 and triple jump with a mark of 43-03.50. His 6-6 high jump was second to teammate Beau Allen who cleared 6-8. Allen also won the 110 hurdles in 16.65.

Jason Peterson doubled in the 1600 (4:44) and 800 (2:03.3).

Next up for the Royals is the Santa Barbara County Championships on Saturday in Carpinteria.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

