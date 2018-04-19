Jaydn Mata, Allie Jones Lead San Marcos Track Teams Past Buena

Track & Field

Allie Jones set a season best in the shot put and Jaydn Mata cleared a personal best of 6-6 in the high jump for San Marcos in a Channel League dual meet sweep over Buena on Thursday. The Royals won the girls meet 99-31 and the boys competition 83-52.

Jones threw the shot 36-06 to take first place in the event. She also won the 100 hurdles in 14.43, the high jump at 5-3 and 200 meters in 25.92.

Kaela Cleary took the 800 meters (2:16.95) and Maddy Funk won the 3200 (11:53).

In the sprints, Annabelle Tiller was second in the 100 (13.26) and in the 200 (26.71). Jenny Nnoli won the 400 and the long jump.

For the boys, Mata had a big day, winning the long jump at 21-02 and triple jump with a mark of 43-03.50. His 6-6 high jump was second to teammate Beau Allen who cleared 6-8. Allen also won the 110 hurdles in 16.65.

Jason Peterson doubled in the 1600 (4:44) and 800 (2:03.3).

Next up for the Royals is the Santa Barbara County Championships on Saturday in Carpinteria.

