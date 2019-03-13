Jaydn Mata Wins 3 Events for San Marcos; Josie Morales Doubles for Dos Pueblos in Tri-Meet

Track & Field

San Marcos hosted a Channel League tri-meet with Cabrillo and Dos Pueblos on Wednesday

High jumper Beau Allen, coming off his county-record 7-foot jump at the Ventura Invitational, cleared 6-6 and tied for first place with teammate Jaydn Mata.

Mata had a big day for the Royals. He won the triple jump (42-03.50) and the long jump (21-05) for three victories in the meet.

The Royals boys swept the 100, with Connor Hess winning in 11.76 followed by Brandon Becerra-Maxwell (11.87) and Christopher Eddy (11.96).

For Dos Pueblos, Josie Morales was a double winner, taking the high jump with a leap of 5-4 and winning the 800 run 2:32.48.

Nathaniel Getachew doubled in the 1600 (4:41.60) and 800 (2:07.75). Joseph Pearlman won the 3200 in 10:12.78.

Aidan Strong of the Chargers was a double winner in the throws, going 117-05 in the discus and 39-00 in the shot put.

Qiana Roderick (5:47.70) and Madison Funk (5:47.90) of San Marcos went 1-2 in the girls 1600 meters.

Abigail Gulate doubled in the shot put and discus for the San Marcos girls.