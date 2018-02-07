Friday, March 23 , 2018, 2:32 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Jayme Stryker Leads San Marcos to Senior Day Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2018 | 6:15 p.m.

Jayme Stryker made her final Channel League water polo game a memorable one, scoring a game-high four goals to lead San Marcos to a 13-3 win at Ventura on Wednesday.

The Royals finish 6-2 in league and in second place.

"Jayme Stryker had a break-out performance," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. "She has been sidelined for the better part of two years due to a shoulder injury. Today, she was a determined senior, leading the Royals with four goals."

San Marcos got good balance in its scoring. Piper Smith and Lili Rose Akin and Sophie Trumbull each had two goals and Sarah Owens, Cassidy Miller and Hannah Meyer scored one apiece.

San Marcos used three goalkeepers: Trumbull, Riley Christen and Smith, and they combined for 13 saves.

The Royals honored seniors Smith, Akin, Trumbull, Vitoria Baggio, Stryker, Erin Boyd, and Owens . 

San Marcos is scheduled to play Laguna Beach on Friday at Dos Pueblos at 4:30 p.m. Both teams will be in the eight-team Division 1 playoffs next week.
 

