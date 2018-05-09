Jaymi Stuermer to Lead Santa Barbara YMCA Membership

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has announced that Jaymi Stuermer is the new membership director for the YMCA. She began her position Feb. 19.

Stuermer was the operations manager of a fitness facility for three years in Seattle, Wash., before moving to Solvang for her position at the YMCA.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Eastern Washington University. She is also a NSCA certified personal trainer and a Silver Sneakers trainer.

“I wanted to work for the YMCA because of its overall mission and the values that it represents,” Stuermer said.

“I wanted to be a part of an organization that makes a difference in its community. I am excited to be a part of such a fantastic organization and am looking forward to my future here," she said.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/santa-barbara or call 687-7727.

— Audrey Graves for Channel Islands YMCA.