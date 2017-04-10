Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Jaymie Stryker Honored as Phil Womble Memorial Award Winner for San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 10, 2017 | 4:44 p.m.

Jaymie Stryker was rehabilitating a surgically repaired shoulder this past girls water polo season, but that wasn’t going to stop her from having a role in San Marcos’ successful season.

Jaymie Stryker swims and plays water polo for San Marcos. Click to view larger
The Royals went 8-0 to capture their fourth straight Channel League title and advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 final.

“She only played three seconds in games this year but she came to practice every day,” San Marcos water polo and swim coach Chuckie Roth said. “Every player respects and values JJ. she comes to practice and finds ways to make an impact.”

Stryker was honored as San Marcos’ recipient of the Phil Womble Memorial Ethic in Sports Award at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon.

“She is a huge reason why the San Marcos aquatics program is successful,” Roth said of the junior water polo and swim team member. “Away from the water, she is ethical, honest and trustworthy. In my entire program, there is not a more deserving athlete for this award.”

While she was unable to play in the games, Stryker did things to help the team. Roth remembers her jumping in the pool to fix a lane line before the CIF Division 1 semifinals and, in preparation for the championship game, throwing lob shots for goalie Sophie Trumbull to work on stopping.

“She just does what you ask her to do every day and that’s who she is. Honestly, she makes us so much better. I’m the lucky one,” said Roth.

Stryker carries a 4.0 grade-point average and has been recognized by USA Water Polo as an Academic All-American. She plays for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.

She is a member of the California Scholarship Foundation and National Honor Society since her freshman year. She is a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter at San Marcos and is active in her church. Through the Calvary Church, she has worked on projects in Honduras and Mexico. She has accumulated more than 375 hours of community service work.

Stryker was moved after being presented the award.

“I’m really honored,” she said at the podium. “I honestly didn't know there was an award for being a teammate. Basically, that’s all I’m. I’m really encouraged by that.”

