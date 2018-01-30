Jazara Hutton’s Late Goal Lifts San Marcos Girls Over Dos Pueblos, 2-1

Girls Soccer

San Marcos recovered from a first-half miscue and defeated Dos Pueblos 2-1 on Jazara Hutton's goal from 30 yards in the 76th minute of Tuesday's Channel League girls soccer match at Warkentin Stadium.

The victory enabled the Royals to complete the first half of league play at 3-0-1. They're 4-2-1 overall.

San Marcos fell behind in the ninth minute when a back pass was intercepted by DP's Hallie Silva. She passed to Blythe Hastings who finished for a 1-0 Chargers lead.

Dos Pueblos held the lead until the 57th minute. Camryn Crang hit a cross and Sierra Palladino put it away with her left foot to knot the score for San Marcos.

Both teams created scoring chances to break the tie. San Marcos goalkeeper Addie Furrer came up with a save on a one-on-one play.

"DP had two more great opportunities in the 65th and 67th minutes that just missed wide right," San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo said. "I took a deep breath on both shots."

Zoe Ise set up Hutton for the game-winner. Hutton came up from the back line, received a pass from Ise, took a touch and hit her shot over the goalkeeper's head.

The Royals begin the second round of league play on Thursday at home against Ventura.

