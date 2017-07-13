Jazz and Fundraising: A Pitch-Perfect Combo

More than 500 jazz aficionados filled Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre this past weekend to celebrate the legendary Count Basie Orchestra and launch the fundraising campaign of the Rona Barrett Foundation’s Harry's House at the Golden Inn & Village.

Harry's House is a Home for Alzheimer's and Assisted Living at The Golden Inn & Village in Santa Maria. The campus already is acknowledged as a new paradigm for treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and respectful care of indigent seniors.

At the event, Barrett, pioneer of TV entertainment news coverage, evoked tears, laughter and commitment as she told how she came to dedicate her life to this new model of dignified life for a neglected part of our population.



Barrett revealed to the audience the dreams she, her staff and board of directors are bringing to reality at the Golden Inn and Village, which soon will begin development of its planned Alzheimer’s facility.



Under the baton of music director Scotty Barnhart, the Count Basie Orchestra performed in the tradition of its jazz orchestral brilliance.

Guest vocalists included Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Paula Cole, and the ensemble’s vocalist Carmen Bradford who had been discovered and developed by Count Basie.

Barrett said, “Under the leadership of Mr. Barnhard, the Count Basie Orchestra, continuing the virtuoso genius of each musician, is traveling the world and continuing its tradition of being the most explosive force in jazz.”



The Count Basie Orchestra has won every respected jazz poll in the world at least once; won 18 Grammy Awards; performed for royalty around the globe; appeared in movies, on TV shows and at every major festival and major concert hall in the world.

