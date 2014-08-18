Jazz at La Cumbre Plaza Returns Every Thursday in September

Summer is just heating up, bringing some beautiful evenings to Santa Barbara and the perfect climate to enjoy Jazz at the Plaza, a local favorite at La Cumbre Plaza.

Every Thursday evening in September will feature complimentary music from renowned musicians along with a wine and food tasting from 5 to 7 p.m.

Each week, crowds gather to enjoy live music, and to help set the mood, wine and food tasting is available for a $15 contribution to the evening’s featured nonprofit beneficiary, including Angels Bearing Gifts, Moms With Heart and the Santa Barbara Dance Institute.

Sept. 4: Jon Crosse & The Jazz All Stars

Benefiting Moms with Heart

Sept. 11: Teka and NewBossa

Benefiting Angels Bearing Gifts

Sept. 18: The Idiomatiques

Benefiting Santa Barbara Dance Institute

Sept. 25: Mezcal Martini

Benefiting Angels Bearing Gifts

Wine tasting provided by The Winehound. Food provided by Marmalade Café.

Spend the evening enjoying the sounds of talented musicians while relaxing with tastes of local wine and delicious foods — and it’s all for a good cause.

Concerts will take place in front of Macy's. Music is complimentary. Limited seating available on a first come basis; feel free to bring your own chairs. Wine and food tasting ($15) is optional; tickets are only available at the event with cash. Must be 21 or older to consume alcohol.

