Jazz at Lobero Presents John Pizzarelli Quartet

By Angie Bertucci for Jazz at the Lobero | March 7, 2017 | 1:06 p.m.

Jazz at the Lobero welcomes jazz guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli back to the Lobero Theatre at 8 p.m. March 23. The theater is at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Pizzarelli was called “hip with a wink” by Town & Country. After his recent performance with the Boston Pops, he was hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz.”

Using singers like Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra and songs of composers Richard Rodgers, George Gershwin to James Taylor and Antonio Carlos Jobim as touchstones, he has established himself as a prime interpreter of the Great American Songbook.

Tickets for the John Pizzarelli Quartet are on sale at Lobero.org. Section A tickets are $49, section B $39 and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $105. Prices include facility fees.

VIP tickets include premier seating and entry into pre-performance reception. Jazz at the Lobero Series subscribers enjoy priority seating, savings on single ticket prices, and advance updates on upcoming shows.

Learn more by calling the Lobero Box Office, 96300761.

Next up in the Jazz at the Lobero Series is Poncho Sanchez And His Latin Jazz Band on April 21. Sanchez serves up a mix  of straight-ahead jazz, gritty soul music, along with melodies and rhythms from Latin American and South American sources.

The 2017 Jazz at the Lobero series celebrates the 20th anniversary of David Asbell joining the Lobero Family. Asbell, executive director, is the architect of the Jazz at the Lobero series and has shaped the Lobero LIVE program since he arrived.

The Independent named Asbell one of its 2016 Local Heroes for his efforts to preserve and present quality jazz in Santa Barbara.

Downbeat Magazine has recognized the Lobero Theatre in its 2017 guide to Great Jazz Venues. This is the Lobero’s seventh year on this prestigious list, which also includes venerable institutions such as the Blue Note, Preservation Jazz Hall and Yoshi’s.

Brubeck Circle Members enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Jazz at the Lobero shows, including those offered outside the series. Learn more about the Lobero Brubeck Circle at Lobero.org/Jazz.

Those who are interested can join by designating a gift of $100 or more to jazz at Lobero.org/Donate.

— Angie Bertucci for Jazz at the Lobero.

 

