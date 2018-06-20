Jazz at Lobero Presents Maria Schneider Orchestra

First up in the Jazz at the Lobero spring series is the Maria Schneider Orchestra, appearing at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Critics have called Schneider’s music “evocative, majestic, magical, heart-stoppingly gorgeous, and beyond categorization.” She has developed a personal way of writing for her 17-member collective of top jazz musicians, tailoring compositions to highlight the group's creative voices.

The Maria Schneider Orchestra has performed at festivals and concert halls worldwide. She has received numerous commissions and guest conducting invites, working with more than 85 groups from Europe, South America, Australia, Africa, Asia and North America.

Schneider’s music blurs the lines between genres.

Her varied list of commissioners stretches from the Carnegie Hall Jazz Orchestra, Monterey Jazz Festival, American Dance Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center to the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and the Ojai Music Festival to collaborating with David Bowie.

She is among a small number of musicians to have received GRAMMY® awards in both jazz and classical categories.

Tickets for the Maria Schneider Orchestra are on sale at Lobero.org. Section A tickets are $49, section B $39 and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $105. Prices include facility fees. VIP tickets include premier seating and entry into pre-performance reception.

Jazz at the Lobero Series Tickets are still available for $315 (VIP), $126 (Sec A), $99 (Sec B). Subscribers enjoy priority seating, savings on single ticket prices, and advance updates on upcoming shows. Learn more by calling the Lobero Box Office, 963-0761.

— Angie Bertucci for Jazz at the Lobero.