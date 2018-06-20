Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:11 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

Jazz at Lobero Presents Maria Schneider Orchestra

Maria Schneider Orchestra has Grammy awards in jazz and classical music categories

Maria Schneider of the Maria Schneider Orchestra.
Maria Schneider of the Maria Schneider Orchestra. (Jazz at the Lobero)
By Angie Bertucci for Jazz at the Lobero | February 7, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

First up in the Jazz at the Lobero spring series is the Maria Schneider Orchestra, appearing at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Critics have called Schneider’s music “evocative, majestic, magical, heart-stoppingly gorgeous, and beyond categorization.” She has developed a personal way of writing for her 17-member collective of top jazz musicians, tailoring compositions to highlight the group's creative voices.

The Maria Schneider Orchestra has performed at festivals and concert halls worldwide. She has received numerous commissions and guest conducting invites, working with more than 85 groups from Europe, South America, Australia, Africa, Asia and North America.

Schneider’s music blurs the lines between genres.

Her varied list of commissioners stretches from the Carnegie Hall Jazz Orchestra, Monterey Jazz Festival, American Dance Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center to the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and the Ojai Music Festival to collaborating with David Bowie.

She is among a small number of musicians to have received GRAMMY® awards in both jazz and classical categories.

Tickets for the Maria Schneider Orchestra are on sale at Lobero.org. Section A tickets are $49, section B $39 and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $105. Prices include facility fees. VIP tickets include premier seating and entry into pre-performance reception.

Jazz at the Lobero Series Tickets are still available for $315 (VIP), $126 (Sec A), $99 (Sec B). Subscribers enjoy priority seating, savings on single ticket prices, and advance updates on upcoming shows. Learn more by calling the Lobero Box Office, 963-0761.

— Angie Bertucci for Jazz at the Lobero.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 