Jazz at the Lobero Announces 2011-2012 Season Lineup

The secret is out at the Lobero Theatre. Jazz at the Lobero is pleased to announce its 2011-2012 season lineup.

First up in October is Gary Burton’s New Quartet, with guitar protégé Julian Lage, Scott Colley and Antonio Sanchez.

In February, Regina Carter’s sultry violin takes center stage with her knockout quintet, changing the jazz landscape in the process. March brings an exciting collaboration with Tierney Sutton, DownBeat 2010 Flutist of the Year Hubert Laws and Larry Koonse. Charles Lloyd will bring the series to a close with the Western premiere of a brand-new project featuring Grecian folk-goddess Maria Farantouri, along his award-winning New Quartet.

Jazz at the Lobero has been delivering the finest jazz offerings since 2000, as well as inspiring and growing jazz audiences in Santa Barbara. Jazz at the Lobero’s 2011-2012 series continues to blaze

new trails and features the newest and most inventive artists around. Designed to inspire, innovate and improvise, this year’s series will transport jazz fans around the world musically, without ever leaving the splendor of one of DownBeat’s Great Jazz Venues.

Jazz at the Lobero subscriptions are available now at Lobero.com or by calling 805.963.0761. Subscription benefits include priority seating, advance notice to buy tickets to added events, invitations to subscriber receptions and a 25 percent savings over single ticket prices.

The New Gary Burton Quartet with Julian Lage, Scott Colley & Antonio Sanchez — Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2011

Gary Burton’s Quartets of the early 1960s and ‘70s defied the genres trying to be hung on them. With a swirl of incredible improvisation in a group setting and compositions that drew from all over the map, these Quartets smashed conventions and blew away audiences. Burton has created bands featuring incredible musicianship while discovering more than a few youngsters along the way who later became legends, such as guitarist Pat Metheny. His newest quartet is not new in name only, with bassist Scott Colley, drummer Antonio Sanchez and guitarist Julian Lage. This is Burton’s reimagined and revitalized group, a new Quartet for a new era.

“Burton and guitarist Julian Lage are outstanding, interweaving lush textures and angular lines. Scott Colley and Antonio Sanchez underpin with counterpoint bass and supple drums.” — Financial Times

Regina Carter’s “Reverse Thread” — Friday, Feb. 24, 2012

From the varied schools of classical music conservatories and R&B, this inventive violinist explores new territories as she blends world influences into the vocabulary of straight-ahead jazz. Her sophisticated technique and lush tone took the jazz world by surprise. Through her albums, incessant touring and various guest appearances and collaborations, Carter has developed into a distinctly diverse musical personality. She has toured throughout the world, was the first jazz artist and African-American to play Niccolò Paganini’s famed Guarneri “Cannon” violin, has been featured with several symphony orchestras and performed with artists as diverse as Aretha Franklin, Lauryn Hill, Billy Joel, Kenny Barron and Mary J. Blige.

“A talented, charismatic player who is almost single-handedly reviving interest in the violin as a jazz instrument.” ― Los Angeles Times

Tierney Sutton, Hubert Laws and Larry Koonse — Friday, March 23, 2012

This charming and unexpected trio features Sutton’s lush vocals with DownBeat’s “flutist of the year,” Hubert Laws, and stellar guitar by Larry Koonse. The combined talent of Sutton, Laws and Koonse represents one of the most creative forces in jazz today, as they explore the interplay between of jazz and chamber music. The inherent intimacy of their blend should make for an unforgettable evening of sonic exploration. Sutton normally travels with her own stellar band, but this collaboration is one of the most touted trios in jazz today.

“Music for voice, flute and guitar is rare in any idiom. In jazz, it is singular.” ― Arts Journal

Charles Lloyd and Maria Farantouri present “Amarando,” featuring Jason Moran, Reuben Rogers, Eric Harland and Socratis Sinopoulos — Wednesday, April 18, 2012

American jazz icon Charles Lloyd and the doyenne of Greek song, Maria Farantouri, join forces and spirits to create a bridge of sound spanning third-century Byzantine prayers to Lloyd’s own 21st century compositions in the Western premiere of “Amarando.” Lloyd’s New Quartet features Jason Moran on piano, Reuben Rogers on bass, Eric Harland on drums and Socrates Sinopoulos on traditional Greek lyra, in an all new arrangement that beautifully underscores Farantouri’s haunting voice. This highly anticipated collaboration is a highlight of the international 2011-2012 concert season.

Click here to purchase Jazz at the Lobero subscriptions online, or visit the Lobero Theatre Box Office, 805.963.0761, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara 93101. Series tickets are available for $152 and $120, and a limited number of Patron tickets are available at $428. All prices include facility fee. All Patron tickets include priority seating, pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program, and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre.

Jazz at the Lobero is sponsored by the Lobero Theatre Endowment for American Roots Music, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Noozhawk, Casa Magazine, the Santa Barbara Independent and KCSB 91.9 FM.

Click here for more information on the Lobero Theatre. Connect with the Lobero Theatre on Facebook. Follow the Lobero on Twitter: @LoberoTheatre.

— Angie Bertucci is the marketing and communications liaison for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.