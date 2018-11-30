Pixel Tracker

Jazz at the Lobero Features Bill Frisell‘s When You Wish Upon a Star

By Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre | November 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Bill Frisell at the Lobero features Petra Haden, Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston.
Bill Frisell at the Lobero features Petra Haden, Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston. (Courtesy photo)

Jazz at the Lobero brings Bill Frisell back to the Lobero Theatre for his newest creative project, When You Wish Upon a Star, 8 p.m. Jan. 24, at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

Hailed as “the most innovative and influential guitarist of the past 25 years” (Wall Street Journal), Frisell has seen collaborations with the likes of Elvis Costello, Bono, Paul Simon, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic over the course of his 35-year career.

His Grammy-nominated album When You Wish Upon a Star features his arrangements and interpretations of music for film and TV.

The album is more than an homage to a set of iconic scores; Frisell draws upon the passion of the music heard on screen and how it shapes and informs our emotional relationships to what we see.

Frisell will be joined by bassist Thomas Morgan, drummer Rudy Royston, and singer Petra Haden in reimagining time-honored gems like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” as well as music from TV favorites, including The Roy Rogers Show and Bonanza.

Tickets for Bill Frisell, When You Wish Upon a Star are on sale at Lobero.org. Section A tickets are $52, section B $42, and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $105. Prices include facility fees. VIP tickets include premier seating and entry into pre-performance reception.

Jazz at the Lobero series subscribers enjoy perks, including priority seating, savings on single ticket prices, and advance notice for all upcoming Jazz at the Lobero shows. Learn more by calling the Lobero Box Office at 805-963-0761.

Brubeck Circle Members enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Jazz at the Lobero shows, including those offered at the Lobero Theatre

This core group of donors also supports efforts to create the jazz audiences and fans of tomorrow through educational outreach programs. Learn more about the Lobero Brubeck Circle at Lobero.org/Jazz and become a member by designating a gift of $100 or more to jazz at Lobero.org/Donate.

— Angie Bertucci for Lobero Theatre.

 

