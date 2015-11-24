Jazz at the Lobero Presents The Tierney Sutton Band - A Century of Sinatra

Advice

Jazz at the Lobero is thrilled to welcome the Tierney Sutton Band back to the Lobero for an evening of Sinatra favorites Dec. 9, 2015.

Seven-time Grammy nominee Tierney Sutton has fronted the Tierney Sutton Band for 20 years, releasing 9 chart-topping jazz albums.

December 2015 marks the 100th birthday of the Chairman of the Board, and The Tierney Sutton Band will celebrate by taking Sinatra classics on an adventure ride.

Sutton is often described as a “musician’s singer”, who uses her voice like an instrument. She has been selected as Jazzweek’s Vocalist of the Year and has several Jazz Journalist Award nominations.

She has headlined at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, The Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center and more.

The Tierney Sutton Band includes Christian Jacob (piano), Kevin Axt (guitar), Trey Henry (bass) and Ray Brinker (drums).

According to The New York Times, "Ms. Sutton is a pure jazz spirit who respects a song. Even when going out on an improvisatory limb, she never lets its essence slip away."

Tickets for The Tierney Sutton Band - A Century of Sinatra are on sale now at Lobero.com.

Section A tickets are $45 and Section B are $35. A limited number of VIP tickets available for $105. VIP tickets include premier seating and pre-show reception. All prices include facility fee.

Jazz at the Lobero will announce the upcoming spring Jazz Series soon. Current subscribers are the first to hear and will be able to reserve their current seats or upgrade to better ones.

New subscribers can look forward to priority seating, savings of almost 20 percent on single ticket prices and advance updates on upcoming shows. Learn more by calling the Lobero Box Office at 805.963.0761.

Brubeck Circle members enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Jazz at the Lobero shows. The Lobero Brubeck Circle makes it possible for the Lobero to bring amazing jazz, blues and roots artists like Wayne Shorter, Dr. John, Chris Thile, Robert Cray, and Keb’ Mo’ to the Lobero stage.

This core group of donors also supports efforts to create the jazz audiences and fans of tomorrow through educational outreach programs. Learn more about the Lobero Brubeck Circle at Lobero.com/Jazz and become a member by designating a gift of $100 or more to jazz at Lobero.com/Donate.

Just Announced! DownBeat Magazine will once again recognize the Lobero Theatre in their 2016 guide to Great Jazz Venues across the globe. This is the Lobero’s sixth year on this prestigious list, which also includes venerable institutions such as the Blue Note, Preservation Jazz Hall and Yoshi’s.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.