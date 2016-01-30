Jazz at the Lobero to Launch 2016 Season With John Scofield Joe Lovano Quartet

Jazz at the Lobero is kicking off its Spring 2016 series with the John Scofield Joe Lovano Quartet Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016.

Grammy-winning saxophonist/composer Lovano and the equally lauded guitarist/composer Scofield are preparing another turn together in the public eye.

One of the most popular groups of the early 1990s, the satisfying musical coalition of Lovano and Scofield have kept their mutual fans waiting almost 20 years for a reunion.

The two masters have reconvened with their collective years of experience, creativity and technique presented with intensity, skill and fun. Scofield and Lovano will showcase a dynamic new ensemble for their North American fans with Ben Street on bass and Lewis Nash on drums.

Single Tickets for John Scofield Joe Lovano Quartet are on sale now at Lobero.com or by calling the box office at 805.963.0761.

VIP Tickets are $105, Section A tickets are $49 and Section B are $39. VIP ticketholders enjoy premier seating and can look forward to an exclusive VIP reception before the performance.

Series tickets will be available until Feb. 25 for $315 (VIP), $129 (Sec A), $105 (Sec B) at Lobero.com. Subscribers can look forward to priority seating, savings on single ticket prices and first dibs on upcoming shows.

Scofield is considered one of the most important guitarists and composers in jazz. His influence began in the late '70s and is going strong today.

Possessor of a distinctive sound and stylistic diversity, Scofield is a masterful improviser whose music generally falls somewhere between post-bop, funk-edged jazz and R&B.

He has led his own groups in the international jazz and contemporary scenes, recorded over 40 albums as a leader (many already classics) and collaborated with current favorites and jazz legends like Miles Davis, Pat Metheny, Charlie Haden, Herbie Hancock, Bill Frisell, Brad Mehldau, Mavis Staples, Gov't Mule, Jack DeJohnette, Dave Holland and Phil Lesh to name a few.

Throughout his career Scofield has punctuated his traditional jazz offerings with funk-oriented electric music.

Known for both small and large group ensembles, Lovano stands out as one of the most successful saxophonists in jazz today, distinguishing himself for some three decades as a prescient and path-finding force in the arena of creative music.

He has earned praise not just for his compelling saxophone tone and improvisational ability but also for his forward-thinking presentation of new musical ideas and ensemble concepts.

From his work with Gunther Schuller, his album Streams of Expression, to his work as Gary Burton Chair of Jazz Performance at Berklee College of Music, the Cleveland native continually challenges and pushes conceptual and thematic choices in his quest for new modes of artistic expression and new definitions of the jazz idiom.

He has released 23 celebrated albums on the Blue Note label, including 2008's Grammy-nominated Symphonica, and the last three focusing on his quintet Us Five.

DownBeat Magazine once again recognized the Lobero Theatre in their 2016 guide to Great Jazz Venues, making 2016 the Lobero’s sixth year on this prestigious list, which also includes venerable institutions such as the Blue Note and Preservation Jazz Hall. View the 2016 guide here.

Brubeck Circle Members enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Jazz at the Lobero shows, even those offered outside the series. The Lobero Brubeck Circle makes it possible for the Lobero to bring amazing jazz, blues and roots artists like Wayne Shorter, Dr. John, Chris Thile, Robert Cray and Keb’ Mo’ to the Lobero stage.

This core group of donors also supports efforts to create the jazz audiences and fans of tomorrow through educational outreach programs. Become a member by designating a gift of $100 or more to jazz at Lobero.com/Donate.

