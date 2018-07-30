Jazz Society Jammin’ at Summer Concert

The Annual Jazz Society Summer Party/Jam Session, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at SOhO, will feature veteran musicians, pianist Woody De Marco, bassist Hank Allen, and Rusty Cummings on the drums to accompany musicians and vocalists in attendance.
Admission to the concert is $15 for Jazz Society members, $25 for non-members, $5 for full-time students and $7 for local jazz musicians with membership. There are no reservations.
Tickets are available only at the door which opens at 12:30 p.m. Jazz Society members will be admitted first. Seating is limited so plan to arrive early. For more information call 805-687-7123 or visit sbjazz.org.
— Natalie Wilson for Santa Barbara Jazz Society.