Jazz Up a Pumpkin at Lompoc Kids Workshop

The Lompoc Recreation Division's holiday craft workshop for kids offers a one-stop pumpkin-picking and decorating solution for busy families.
Pumpkin decorating, for kids ages 6-10, is scheduled 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. The workshop costs $25 per participant for Lompoc residents, $30 for non-residents.
Kids taking part in the workshop will receive a pumpkin they will be able to paint, carve, and take home. Snack will be served.
Participants must register ahead of time by calling 875-8100, or registering at the Anderson Recreation Center.
— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.