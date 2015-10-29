Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:54 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Books

Jazz Writer Josef Woodard to Sign Copies of Book ‘Charles Lloyd: A Wild Blatant Truth’ at Chaucer’s

By Vicki Lundquist for Chaucer's Books | October 29, 2015 | 12:34 p.m.

Join Chaucer's Books in welcoming Josef Woodard for a signing of his book, Charles Lloyd: A Wild Blatant Truth, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2015.

Saxophonist and composer Charles Lloyd has been a strong and important voice in the jazz world since the late 1950s. This freewheeling, fascinating unauthorized biography based on twenty years worth of interviews covers the extreme ups and downs of an uncommonly eventful life, often in the musician's own words.

The story begins in the heated musical milieu of Memphis in the '40s and '50s, where Lloyd grew up with Phineas Newborn Jr. and Booker Little and cut his professional teeth as a teen playing with such blues giants as Howlin' Wolf.

After high school, he moved to Los Angeles, where he attended USC and began to work with the Gerald Wilson and Chico Hamilton bands, Scott LaFaro, Gábor Szabó, Don Cherry and others.

Following a notable stint with Hamilton's ensemble, contributing compositions and arrangements as well as playing, Lloyd joined Cannonball Adderley's band and moved to New York. There he worked with Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Richard Davis, Henry Grimes, Roy Haynes and many others.

In the mid '60s, Lloyd put together a landmark quartet, showcasing the young Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette and Cecil McBee. It skyrocketed the saxophonist to fame recording best-selling albums, winning Down Beat's 1967 Artist of the Year and becoming the first jazz musician to play the famed Fillmore auditoriums.

But just as suddenly, Lloyd vanished from the scene in the early '70s, embarking on a 15-year spiritual quest. During this hiatus from the jazz world, spent in Big Sur and Santa Barbara, he occasionally worked with the Beach Boys and other pop musicians.

To the delight of many, Lloyd reappeared in the early '90s, recording for the ECM label, fronting a series of impressive bands featuring pianists Bobo Stensen, Geri Allen, Brad Mehldau and Jason Moran; drummers Billy Higgins and Billy Hart and other luminaries.

Recent groups have included an eclectic array of performers, including Bill Frisell and Zakir Hussain.

Lloyd's music is now stronger than ever (as is his career), with acclaim coming from both critics and the public. In 2015 he received a NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship and signed with the Blue Note record label.

Josef Woodard is a freelance cultural journalist-critic based in Santa Barbara who covers jazz and other music, art and film.

He has been a contributor to Down Beat and Jazz Times as well as the Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Jazziz, Jazz Hot and other publications. He won an ASCAP Deems Taylor Award for jazz writing in 1998. 

— Vicki Lundquist is the events coordinator at Chaucer's Books.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 