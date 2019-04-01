Golf

JB Landro Captures Goleta City Golf Title

JB Landro of the SBCC men's golf team shot a 3-under par 139 for two rounds to win the Goleta City Open Championship on Sunday at Sandpiper Golf Course. Landro, a sophomore from Palos Verdes, started strong with a 4-under 68 on Saturday and followed it up with a 1-under 71 to hold off a charge from Santa Barbara's Jack Perry, who fired a 68 on Sunday and finished two strokes behind at 141. Perry is a Santa Barbara High graduate who played collegiately at Northwestern, where he earned All-American honors. He turned pro after college and had a win on the Gateway Tour. He recently received his amateur status back and is pursuing a career in real estate. Third place in the championship flight went to Maveric Pavletich at 1-over 143 (71-72). The net score champion was Andrew Tellez (70-69) at 3-under 139. Santa Barbara High's Melia Haller won the women's title. The 16 year old rebounded from a rough first round (86), shooting 10 shots lower to finish at 162.

