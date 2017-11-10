Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

JCC Comedy Night Serving Up Latkes and Laughter

By Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | November 10, 2017 | 10:48 a.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s Teen Comedy Club is hosting the Hanukkah & Hilarity + Latkes & Laughter, Comedy Night, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St.

Traditional Chanukah foods — latkes, chocolate gelt (coins) and jelly donuts — will be served, along with other appetizers and drinks.

Tickets are $10 or $5 for students and seniors. For more information, visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar/comedy-2017 or contact [email protected].
 
Comedy Night performers include:

Shawn Pelofsky is known for her sassiness, physical comedy, and high energy, as well as her ability to nickname and work a crowd.

Pelofsky has been performing since she was 8 years old.
 
Tom Clark, has appeared on such shows as TBS’s Conan, CBS’s Late Late Show, the Bob & Tom Radio Show, and Comedy Central’s Premium Blend.

He has traveled coast to coast doing stand-up comedy. He has performed internationally as part of New Faces at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and on the Main Stage at the Capetown Comedy Festival in South Africa.

As an actor, Clark has appeared on NBC’s Outsourced, TNT’s The Closer and Hallmark's The Wish List.
 
Teen Comedy Club is a free program held 4:15-5:15 p.m. Mondays at the Bronfman Family JCC.

Designed to build confidence, creativity and public speaking skills, Comedy Club is led by writer, producer and comedian Louise “Weezy” Palanker, who has been teaching Comedy Club for almost 10 years.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 
