JCC Seeks Picture-Perfect Photos for Juried Exhibit

Art at the JCC is calling on local photographers to submit works for its upcoming juried photography exhibit titled EXPOSED!

The display, which opens 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St., will be up through Feb. 22.

The public is invited to an additional closing reception, 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 22, which will include live music, and refreshments.

EXPOSED! showcases local and national photographers, many of whom are long-standing professionals in the community, the JCC said.

It is an open-themed show with emphasis on high-quality photography, the JCC said. The JCC encourages photographers to submit images of the recent Thomas Fire.

Of the proceeds from the exhibit, 25 percent will benefit the Jewish Federation’s social service and community programs.

Curated by Lynn M. Holley, EXPOSED! will feature guest juror, David McKenney. Works will be judged with awards of excellence, and a cash reward will be presented for the first place winner.

“This is a rare opportunity for photographers to show their wares in all genres of the discipline,” Holley said. “I plan to curate works in film and digital, and those photographers who work with photographs as a process of fine art application.

"Like jazz, there is Straight Ahead, Dixieland, Latin, Cool, Smooth and Ragtime, etc., yet, it’s all jazz, and this is all photography. There is a camera clicking somewhere.”



Intake of photos will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, and noon-2 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Bronfman Family JCC,

Entry costs are $15 for one, $25 for two and $35 for three. Photographer submissions are payable upon intake.

No photography with gratuitous violence or sexuality will be allowed, and all work must be ready to be hung/displayable and for sale; frames are optional. Art at the JCC will produce the tags.

Names and contact information must be attached or marked on each work.

The purpose of Art at the JCC is to provide Central Coast and other artists from all disciplines the opportunity to bring their work to the Santa Barbara community.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.