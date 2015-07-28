JDRF Supporters in Santa Barbara to Join One Walk for Type 1 Diabetes Research

Advice

More than 1,000 advocates representing local businesses, families, schools and other organizations are expected to participate in the JDRF One Walk in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, at Leadbetter Beach.

The event is the JDRF Central Coast Council’s annual One Walk, and is one of more than 200 community walks nationwide, which bring together hundreds of thousands of people each year who share JDRF’s mission to create a world without Type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The chapter has set a fundraising goal of more than $173,000, which will help fund critically needed T1D research.

“Whether you have type 1 diabetes, know someone who does or want to simply participate in an event that makes a huge impact on so many lives, JDRF welcomes you to our team,” said Genny Bolton, local development manager.

“Thanks to the incredible supporters of the JDRF One Walk, the community of Santa Barbara, and supporters like Dr. Steve Johnson of Johnson Family Dental, JDRF is able to direct even more funding toward important type 1 diabetes research for the millions of people with this serious disease," Bolton said. "We are confident that together, we will reach our fundraising goal and ultimately be a part of turning type 1 into type none.”

The walk is expected to draw an enthusiastic crowd of all ages from the tri-counties area, motivated to support a great cause while enjoying an event that includes activities for kids, DJ TomKat and recognition of top fundraising teams.

On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10. The entire walk will be approximately 3 miles long, starting at Leadbetter beach and looping back.

JDRF One Walk is the most powerful peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world for T1D, raising over $75 million annually.

Since 1992, the event has raised more than $1 billion for life-changing T1D research — research that has led to breakthrough discoveries, many of which have already moved into clinical trials and real-world testing.

Although there has been considerable progress, there is plenty more we have yet to accomplish.

As JDRF’s flagship fundraising event and the largest T1D event in the world, JDRF One Walk provides the perfect opportunity to get more involved in your local JDRF community and show your commitment to creating a world without T1D.

“I’m someone who’s lived many decades with the ever-changing nature of type 1 diabetes,” said Sydney Bush, RN certified diabetes educator, "and I’m inspired by all those facing this challenging condition with determination and courage. I’m honored to be part of JDRF's efforts to rid the world of this disease."

JDRF gratefully acknowledges its national corporate partners who support its efforts to create a world without T1D.

The JDRF’s Elite Partners include Advance Auto Parts, Ford Motor Company, Marshalls and Walgreens. Local corporate partners for the Central Coast Council’s walk include Dr. Steve Johnson of Johnson Family Dental.

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people around the world.

The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Without insulin, glucose from food stays in the blood, where it can cause serious damage to all of the body’s organ systems.

T1D strikes both children and adults suddenly and is unrelated to diet or lifestyle.

It requires constant carbohydrate counting, blood-glucose testing and lifelong dependence on injected insulin. With T1D there are no days off, and there is no cure.

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research. JDRF’s goal is to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people’s lives until we achieve a world without T1D.

JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, the regulatory influence and a working plan to better treat, prevent and eventually cure T1D.

As the largest charitable supporter of T1D research, JDRF is currently sponsoring $568 million in scientific research in 17 countries.

For more information, please visit jdrf.org.

—Genny Bolton represents JDRF.