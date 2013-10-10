JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes Kicks Off Saturday in Santa Barbara

JDRF (formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), the world's largest charitable funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, will hold its fourth annual Walk to Cure Diabetes in Santa Barbara at Leadbetter Beach on Saturday.

The event will be hosted by 2013 Walk Grand Marshal John Palminteri and emcee Spencer Fischer of 103.3 The Vibe. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the walk start time at 10 a.m.

The staff and volunteers of the JDRF Central Coast Council host the annual Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Diabetes in support of the estimated 14,000 people on the Central Coast affected by T1D.

The mission of the JDRF CCC is to improve the lives of local individuals and families affected by the disease through providing supportive services, and fundraising for life-changing research. The JDRF CCC was started in 2009 by a committee of concerned parents of children and adults living with T1D to support their loved ones and others in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties who are living with T1D. JDRF CCC now serves more than 300 families affected by T1D in the Tri-Counties.

“The JDRF CCC has been invaluable in supporting newly diagnosed families and offering services in the area,” said Dr. Steve Johnson, corporate chair of the 2013 Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Diabetes. “My son was diagnosed over three years ago, and JDRF has continued to support us, and connect us to others living with T1D.

"Johnson Family Dental helps to further JDRF’s efforts through sponsorship and support of the walk. The Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Diabetes is JDRF CCC’s largest outreach and fundraising event of the year offering the greatest networking and learning opportunities focused around T1D. Johnson Family Dental is proud to be a part of it.”

This year, JDRF CCC is pleased to announce Palminteri as the 2013 grand marshal for the Walk to Cure Diabetes. Palminteri is helping to raise awareness by appearing in 30-second public service announcements urging everyone to join the Walk to Cure Diabetes and will be the host of the program at the event.

Participants will enjoy a 5k walk along Shoreline Drive followed by festivities at Leadbetter Beach including food, games, kids crafts, a rock wall and live entertainment emceed by Fischer. Information about diabetes related products and services will also be available from specialized vendors.

Proceeds from the event go directly to research to find better treatment, prevention and a cure for T1D.

JDRF also is pleased to announce that Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, a nonprofit research center devoted to the prevention, treatment and cure of diabetes through research and education, has once again agreed to serve as the community partner for the Santa Barbara Walk.

“We are pleased to once again partner with SDRI, a JDRF-funded grant recipient for the JDRF Artificial Pancreas Project which is assessing new life-saving diabetes technologies to balance blood glucose levels and help to accelerate its eventual availability for patients,“ said Katheryn Keller, the 2013 walk chair. “SDRI and the University of California Santa Barbara have been key partners in the JDRF Artificial Pancreas Project since its launch in 2006, receiving nearly $3.5 million in funding. The artificial pancreas system is currently being used in clinical trials around the globe and is a critical first step toward in the pathway towards a cure for T1D.”

Additionally, Dr. Cristina Candido-Vitto, a board-certified pediatric endocrinologist and diabetologist, will be honored for her service to the T1D community on the Central Coast. Dr. Candido-Vitto trained at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and is now affiliated with Cottage Children’s Hospital of Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information about supporting the 14,000 people on the Central Coast affected by T1D through the Santa Barbara Walk to Cure Diabetes.

— Rachel Wilkinson Felts represents JDRF.