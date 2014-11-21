Industry Veteran Jean-luc Garon Named General Manager of Santa Maria Inn

Hospitality veteran Jean-luc Garon has been named general manager of the historic Santa Maria Inn, leaving a similar position at the Radisson Santa Maria.

Garon has been in the hotel industry for 27 years since moving to the United States in 1987. He had previously earned a business degree in his native France. Garon’s career started in Houston, Texas, at the Hotel Sofitel.

He later worked at Capistrano’s Restaurant and Catering, located inside the Mandalay Beach Resort Embassy Suite Hotel in Oxnard and was then a food and beverage director for Boykin Hospitality in Oxnard and in Berkley at the Radisson Berkeley Marina Hotel.

After a successful tenure as the general manager of the Casa Sirena Hotel in Oxnard, Garon received the opportunity to move to the Central Coast to run the Radisson Santa Maria. He oversaw an extensive renovation of the hotel and during his 11 years there the hotel was a Radisson Presidents Award winner six times.

The Santa Maria Inn is a local landmark, treasured for its significant history and its tradition of warm hospitality which continues today. The inn first opened on May 16, 1917. Over the years it has hosted many top Hollywood celebrities and even a United States president.

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing the Santa Maria Inn.