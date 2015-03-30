Jeanette Casillas Elected President, Officers Named for Santa Barbara Beautiful

Jeanette Casillas has been elected president of Santa Barbara Beautiful for 2015.

A Santa Barbara County resident for more than 25 years, Casillas is general manager at CASA Magazine and also works as a Spanish language translator. She enjoys the outdoors, long-distance running, photography, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Casillas received a bachelor of arts degree in communication design with an option in graphic design from California State University-Chico.

Santa Barbara Beautiful is a nonprofit organization formed in 1965 dedicated to beautifying the community by working independently and in collaboration with neighborhood associations, schools, city departments and private individuals. This year, Santa Barbara Beautiful celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Other officers include Ricardo Castellanos, first vice president; Jo Ann Mermis, second vice president; Jacqueline Dyson, third vice president; Deborah Schwartz, treasurer/chief financial officer; and Duke McPherson, secretary.

— Jacqueline Dyson is the vice president of public relations for Santa Barbara Beautiful.