Jeanine Burford Named President of National Charity League-Santa Barbara

Jeanine Burford has been named president of the National Charity League-Santa Barbara Chapter.

Burford was born and raised in Santa Barbara. She attended Dos Pueblos High School and UCSB, majoring in business economics.

She recently celebrated her 19th year as a senior financial advisor, first vice president for Wells Fargo Advisor in Santa Barbara.

She actively participates on three local boards — National Charity League, Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara and Safety Town.

Her husband is Jerrad Burford, and they have four children, Grace, Ava, Jerrad and Jaxon.

They are very involved with Montecito Union School, Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing the National Charity League-Santa Barbara Chapter.