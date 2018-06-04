Jeanne Buenik of Santa Barbara, 1925-2013

Posted on January 13, 2014 | 9:05 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Jeanne Buenik, 88, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2013, at Serenity House.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1925, to Helen and Joseph Nadherny in Chicago, Ill., and was their only child.

She enjoyed spending summers with her extended family at a summer home north of Chicago and there forged lifelong, close friendships with her cousins George and Bob Basta and Jim Boback.

After graduating from Austin High School, she went on to Northwestern University and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught in Silver Springs, Md., and in Chicago from 1948 to 1957.

Jeanne met the love of her life, Norbert Buenik, at the singles group of a Methodist church and married him on March 30, 1957. In February 1968, they moved from the Chicago suburbs to Santa Barbara. They were married for 45 years until Norbert passed away in September 2002.

Jeanne and Norbert are survived by two sons, Bert (Tami) of Santa Barbara and Michael (Laura) of Bristol, Wis., and one granddaughter, Evangeline.

Jeanne had a strong personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed sharing her faith with others in word and as a part of the adult choir of Trinity Baptist Church. Later she was a member of Oaks Bible Church. She was also involved with the Christian Women’s Club and the Santa Barbara Women’s Club.

The legacy of Jeanne’s life is the love and devotion she showed to her husband, children and parents. She showed a beautiful love to Norb throughout her life and especially following his strokes. And we, her sons, were blessed to have a stay-at-home mom. Jeanne will also be remembered for her generosity, warm smile and colorful clothes she wore!

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Santa Barbara Community Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.