Jeanne Graffy’s Memorial Service Scheduled for Oct. 19 at Santa Barbara Mission
By Graffy Family | October 17, 2017 | 5:27 p.m.
A memorial for Jeanne Graffy, a former Santa Barbara city councilwoman and Santa Barbara County supervisor, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, the family has announced.
The memorial will be held at the Santa Barbara Mission, Graffy’s parish church at 2201 Laguna St. A reception will follow.
Graffy died at her Santa Barbara home on Sept. 18. She was 91.
Click here for her news obituary.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.