Jeanne Lowery Talarico of Santa Barbara, 1930-2013

Posted on March 11, 2013 | 5:01 p.m.

Source: Anne Connolly

Jeanne Frances Lowery Talarico passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2013, after a short illness.

Jeanne was born in New York on Aug. 13, 1930, and grew up in a small town in the Berkshires, in Pittsfield, Mass. In 1961, she traveled across country with her friend Mary Talarico to Los Angeles, where she worked as a copyright editor for Robison’s Department Stores.

She reconnected with childhood friend Joseph Talarico and they married in June 1965. They moved to Santa Barbara to raise a family. She left her career to dedicate herself to raising her three children and cheered them on in their various activities. She spent many summers with her children at Lake Champlain, Vt., visiting her sister, brother-in-law and their children, and they created many fond memories.

Jeanne loved writing, reading, the outdoors, swimming, camping and traveling, and passed on her passion to her children. She had a special way of creating adventures out of the ordinary.

She is survived by her sister Marie Roy and her three nieces, Julie Ladue, Ann McKay and Chris Mitchell and their families, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her three children, John Talarico (Theresa), Mark Talarico (Jennifer) and Anne Connolly (Patrick), and her four grandchildren (Wendy, Natalie, Joe and Noah) who were the light of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Frances Lowery, her stepfather John Mallory and her brother-in-law Louis Roy.

The family will be holding private memorials in Santa Barbara and Lake Champlain. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley Cottage hospitals and Hospice of Santa Barbara for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her name to be made to either Serenity House or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

Arrangements made by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.