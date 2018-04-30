Posted on April 30, 2018 | 10:08 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Jeanne M. Moulton, 91, of Santa Barbara, died April 26, 2018.

Rosary will be said at 7:15 p.m. May 10 at Holy Cross Church with a funeral mass at 10 a.m. May 11, also at Holy Cross Church.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.